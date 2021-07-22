Genshin Impact Adds Aloy from Horizon Series - News

/ 907 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer miHoYo announced it has collaborated with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West to Genshin Impact as a playable character in update 2.1.

Read the details below:

Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis

An outcast since birth, Aloy grew up in a harsh mountain wilderness near the tribe that shunned her. Fostered by an expert hunter, she trained to hunt with cat-like grace and deadly accuracy—but the things she most wanted to learn, he could not teach her. Most of all, she burned to know the circumstances of her birth—who her parents were, and why she was shunned by the tribe.

Her quest for answers swept her into a wider and more dangerous world than she ever could have imagined. She encountered strange and powerful new tribes, ancient ruins rife with mysteries, and dangerous enemies, both human and machine.

Eventually she learned that her origins and destiny were deeply tied to the fate of the world itself, and fought an epic battle to save it against the evil forces of an artificial intelligence from the ancient past.

She thought that this would be the end of her journey. But there is always more to an adventurer’s tale. She has now come to Teyvat in search of a new challenges.

In this brave new world, Aloy is ready for the hunt!

“I’m not much for talking about myself. The mission is what’s important.”

An agile hunter from the Nora tribe. With bow in hand, she’s always ready to protect the innocent.

Travelers, let’s welcome Aloy—“Savior From Another World!”

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.

How to Obtain Aloy

This event will be divided into two phases.

Phase I

After the version 2.1 update—start of version 2.2 update maintenance (October 13, 2021 at 05:59 UTC+8).

During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 system will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

Phase II

After the version 2.2 update—start of version 2.3 update maintenance (November 24, 2021 at 05:59 UTC+8).

During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via client and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles