PS5 Sales Top 10 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 4-10

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 359,529 units sold for the week ending July 10, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.50 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 235,907 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 116,412 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.93 million units.

It has taken the PS5 35 weeks to sell 10 million units, while it took the PS4 39 weeks to reach the same milestone.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 24,862 units, the Xbox One sold 11,308 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 603 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 406 units (0.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 104,767 (-80.8%), the Xbox One is down 17,620 units (-60.9%), and the 3DS is down 6,748 units (-91.8%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 359,529 ( 88,495,973 ) PlayStation 5 - 235,907 ( 10,009,936 ) Xbox Series X|S - 116,412 ( 5,931,944 ) PlayStation 4 - 24,862 ( 115,812,678 ) Xbox One - 11,308 ( 50,201,054 ) 3DS - 603 ( 75,938,312 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 132,627 PlayStation 5 - 74,594 Xbox Series X|S - 67,341 PlayStation 4 - 9,928 Xbox One - 8,433

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 108,620 Switch - 108,452 Xbox Series X|S - 33,782 PlayStation 4 - 12,196 Xbox One - 2,305 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 102,491 PlayStation 5 - 46,110 Xbox Series X|S - 10,995 PlayStation 4 - 2,057 3DS - 603 (Japan only) Xbox One - 535

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,959 PlayStation 5 - 6,583 Xbox Series X|S - 4,294 PlayStation 4 - 681 Xbox One - 215

