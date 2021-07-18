Gears of War Dev The Coalition Appears to be Working on a New IP - News

The Xbox first-party developer The Coalition, the developer for the Gears of War franchise since Microsoft acquired the rights to it from Epic Games in 2014, appears to be working on a new IP.

The LinkedIn profile for Pedro Camacho D'Andrea had stated he was working as a level designer on a new IP for The Coalition since February 2021. The employees has since removed the listing from his profile.

The Coalition in May said it was getting ready to shift its focus to use Unreal Engine 5 in future titles.

"As we look to future games, we’re excited to start shifting our resources to next-gen development using Unreal Engine 5," said The Coalition in May.

"Gears of War has always been at the front of Unreal Engine development – as a breakout 720p title for Xbox 360 through last year’s 120FPS multiplayer update for Xbox Series X|S – and we’re excited to continue that tradition by developing on UE5 for multiple new projects in the coming years."

It looks like The Coalition could be working on a new IP alongside Gears of War, if this LinkedIn description is accurate. This kind of was hinted at before already as well.https://t.co/XZkjZRDSSd pic.twitter.com/bpUmg391xx — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 17, 2021

There was a rumor going around The Coalition is working on three games at the same time. The first game is next entry in the Gears of Wars franchise, the second is assisting 343 Industries in Halo Infinite, while the third is a new IP.

