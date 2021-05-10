Gears 5 Dev The Coalition Shifts to Unreal Engine 5 for Multiple Next-Gen Projects - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Gears 5 developer The Coalition announced it is shifting its resources for the development of multiple next-generation games over to Unreal Engine 5.

"As we look to future games, we’re excited to start shifting our resources to next-gen development using Unreal Engine 5," said The Coalition in a blog post.

"Gears of War has always been at the front of Unreal Engine development – as a breakout 720p title for Xbox 360 through last year’s 120FPS multiplayer update for Xbox Series X|S – and we’re excited to continue that tradition by developing on UE5 for multiple new projects in the coming years."

The Coalition did add they have more content planned for Gears 5 with Operations 7 and 8. Each Operation will have two drops that include new characters, new maps, and special events. Store updates with new content are planned through the end of the year, as well as featured playlists.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles