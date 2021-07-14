By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sales Top 88 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 27-July 3

Switch Sales Top 88 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 27-July 3 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,043 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 388,240 units sold for the week ending July 3, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.14 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 217,205 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.75 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,260 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.82 million units. 

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 26,622 units, the Xbox One sold 11,623 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 813 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 38,038 units (10.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 124,776 (-82.4%), the Xbox One is down 30,098 units (-72.1%), and the 3DS is down 6,603 units (-89.0%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 388,240 (88,136,444)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 217,205 (9,748,029)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 121,260 (5,815,532)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 26,622 (115,787,816)
  5. Xbox One - 11,623 (50,189,746)
  6. 3DS - 813 (75,937,709)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 140,293
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 69,672
  3. PlayStation 5 - 65,673
  4. PlayStation 4 - 10,916
  5. Xbox One - 8,652
  6. 3DS - 49
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 112,302
  2. PlayStation 5 - 101,976
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 33,628
  4. PlayStation 4 - 12,475
  5. Xbox One - 2,358
  6. 3DS - 58
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 118,846
  2. PlayStation 5 - 43,709
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 13,588
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,563
  5. Xbox One - 370
  6. 3DS - 698
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 16,799
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,847
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,372
  4. PlayStation 4 - 668
  5. Xbox One - 243
  6. 3DS - 8

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

20 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
trunkswd (4 hours ago)

This will be the last week we track 3DS sales outside of Japan and the last week we track Xbox One in Japan.

  • +7
eddy7eddy trunkswd (1 hour ago)

Are you gonna continue with 3DS in Japan until Famitsu stop tracking them?

  • 0
2zosteven (4 hours ago)

looks like no slowing down on the switch for a couple more years.

  • +3
trunkswd 2zosteven (4 hours ago)

I expect sales for 2021 to be on par or just below 2020 sales. I do expect sales to start dropping in 2022, but nothing too crazy.

  • +1
Poweranimals trunkswd (2 hours ago)

You would think the new OLED model would increase sales tho.

  • +1
eddy7eddy Poweranimals (1 hour ago)

I have the feeling that Nintendo is going to sell as many Switches OLED as it can produce this Year.

  • +1
Greenfox trunkswd (1 hour ago)

I expect NS to sell more in 2021 than in 2020, close to 30 per year.It depends on the strength of the OLED version, but I think it could triumph by Christmas.

On the other hand I completely agree that in 2022 it will start a slow decline.

  • +2
Majora (1 hour ago)

The switch is simply killing it!!!

  • +1
Greenfox Majora (1 hour ago)

Honestly, it is incredible. If it keeps up the same pace, it will surpass Wii long before Christmas. I wouldn't dare to predict where it will be at the end of the year, especially with OLED in the way.

  • +1
INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

my highlights: 50% of PS5 sales are from Europe... Xbox series selling more than PS5 in Americas. .. and NS topping all regions.

  • +1
SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

But we've been told the Switch was down the hill from now on

  • +1
trunkswd SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

Not from the data we are seeing.

  • +6
yo33331 SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

not from now, 2022, don't turn the things in the way you want.

  • +1
trunkswd yo33331 (3 hours ago)

I do see Switch sales being down in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021, but should remain above 20m.

  • +4
yo33331 trunkswd (3 hours ago)

Only time will tell :).

  • +1
trunkswd yo33331 (3 hours ago)

Yes time will tell us how well Switch can keep selling or if it reaches the cliff.

  • +3
UnderwaterFunktown yo33331 (3 hours ago)

It would take a huge turn for them to fall under 20m. After all they still have the price cut card to play and if they're smart they do so if next year's sales start slowing.

  • +1
yo33331 UnderwaterFunktown (3 hours ago)

yes, if they do so, then I can see the decline to be steeper and smaller overall.

  • 0
Slownenberg UnderwaterFunktown (2 hours ago)

Yeah next year Pokemon Legends, Splatoon 3, BotW2, who knows what else, plus probably at some point next year I'd guess they will discontinue original model and drop it to $250 to sell the last of them as they drop the OLED model to $300 to replace it. It'll still easily be over 20 million, maybe even close to 25 million still. This year should be another 28-29 million. In 2023 they can probably keep sales real close to 20 million if they want by doing the first real price cut (Lite and OLED to $150 and $250) and doing Nintendo Selects discounting of a lot of games and there will probably be a couple major 15-20 million sellers coming out that year as well as smaller Nintendo IP or delayed games like MP4.

  • 0
SvenTheTurkey trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Yeah. I'd imagine 2022 will still be quite a bit above 20 million. Probably will trend down at the rate it went up.

  • 0