Switch Sales Top 88 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 27-July 3

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 388,240 units sold for the week ending July 3, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 88.14 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 217,205 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.75 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,260 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.82 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 26,622 units, the Xbox One sold 11,623 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 813 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 38,038 units (10.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 124,776 (-82.4%), the Xbox One is down 30,098 units (-72.1%), and the 3DS is down 6,603 units (-89.0%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 388,240 (88,136,444)
- PlayStation 5 - 217,205 (9,748,029)
- Xbox Series X|S - 121,260 (5,815,532)
- PlayStation 4 - 26,622 (115,787,816)
- Xbox One - 11,623 (50,189,746)
- 3DS - 813 (75,937,709)
- Switch - 140,293
- Xbox Series X|S - 69,672
- PlayStation 5 - 65,673
- PlayStation 4 - 10,916
- Xbox One - 8,652
- 3DS - 49
- Switch - 112,302
- PlayStation 5 - 101,976
- Xbox Series X|S - 33,628
- PlayStation 4 - 12,475
- Xbox One - 2,358
- 3DS - 58
- Switch - 118,846
- PlayStation 5 - 43,709
- Xbox Series X|S - 13,588
- PlayStation 4 - 2,563
- Xbox One - 370
- 3DS - 698
- Switch - 16,799
- PlayStation 5 - 5,847
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,372
- PlayStation 4 - 668
- Xbox One - 243
- 3DS - 8
This will be the last week we track 3DS sales outside of Japan and the last week we track Xbox One in Japan.
looks like no slowing down on the switch for a couple more years.
You would think the new OLED model would increase sales tho.
I have the feeling that Nintendo is going to sell as many Switches OLED as it can produce this Year.
The switch is simply killing it!!!
my highlights: 50% of PS5 sales are from Europe... Xbox series selling more than PS5 in Americas. .. and NS topping all regions.
But we've been told the Switch was down the hill from now on
It would take a huge turn for them to fall under 20m. After all they still have the price cut card to play and if they're smart they do so if next year's sales start slowing.
yes, if they do so, then I can see the decline to be steeper and smaller overall.
Yeah next year Pokemon Legends, Splatoon 3, BotW2, who knows what else, plus probably at some point next year I'd guess they will discontinue original model and drop it to $250 to sell the last of them as they drop the OLED model to $300 to replace it. It'll still easily be over 20 million, maybe even close to 25 million still. This year should be another 28-29 million. In 2023 they can probably keep sales real close to 20 million if they want by doing the first real price cut (Lite and OLED to $150 and $250) and doing Nintendo Selects discounting of a lot of games and there will probably be a couple major 15-20 million sellers coming out that year as well as smaller Nintendo IP or delayed games like MP4.
Yeah. I'd imagine 2022 will still be quite a bit above 20 million. Probably will trend down at the rate it went up.