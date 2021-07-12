Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Topped the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2021 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2021. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Cyberpunk 2077 returned to the PlayStation Store after being removed six months ago and it topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Europe.

Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 2 Chivalry 2 FIFA 21 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Chivalry 2 4 Guilty Gear -Strive- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 SCARLET NEXUS It Takes Two 6 Dark Alliance STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 7 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Metro Exodus 8 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 9 Mortal Kombat 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 10 MLB The Show 21 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 11 It Takes Two NBA 2K21 Next Generation 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Demon’s Souls 13 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Dark Alliance 14 Returnal Mortal Kombat 11 15 Demon’s Souls SCARLET NEXUS 16 FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Returnal 17 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Resident Evil Village 18 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Guilty Gear -Strive- 19 Resident Evil Village Necromunda: Hired Gun 20 Metro Exodus FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 3 NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Minecraft Minecraft 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 6 Chivalry 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 Rust Console Edition The Crew 2 8 MLB The Show 21 CarX Drift Racing Online 9 God of War Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 10 FAR CRY 5 Gran Turismo Sport 11 Knockout City Chivalry 2 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry 5 13 Friday the 13th: The Game eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 14 CarX Drift Racing Online Anthem™ 15 Guilty Gear -Strive- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 16 Mortal Kombat 11 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 17 FIFA 21 Friday the 13th: The Game 18 Dark Alliance ARK: Survival Evolved 19 Need for Speed Heat Green Hell 20 UFC 4 Gang Beasts

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 5 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Cave Digger 6 Creed Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 8 Swordsman VR GORN 9 Gun Club VR Gun Club VR 10 Vacation Simulator Swordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US / Canada Europe 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 3 Rocket League Rocket League 4 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 5 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 6 Rec Room Apex Legends 7 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 8 Destiny 2 Rogue Company 9 Rogue Company Rec Room 10 DC Universe Online Free-to-Play World of Tanks

