Mario Golf: Super Rush Debuts in 6th on the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

FIFA 21 (PS4) is in first place on the Italian charts for Week 25, 2021, which ended June 27, 2021.

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) is the one new game in the top 10 as it debuted in sixth place.

Just Dance 2021 (NS) danced its way up to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) shot up to third place. Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) drops one spot to fourth place and Minecraft (NS) once again rounds out the top five.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and two PlayStation 5 games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 25, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) Minecraft (NS) Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) - NEW Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)* Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

*Retail sales only

