Switch Sells 375K, PS5 Sells 203K, XS Sells 140K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 13-19

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 375,106 units sold for the week ending June 19, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.43 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 203,216 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.34 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 139,946 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.56 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,197 units, the Xbox One sold 12,890 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 611 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down just 1,162 units (-0.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 186,705 (-86.9%), the Xbox One is down 44,606 units (-77.6%), and the 3DS is down 7,488 units (-92.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 375,106 ( 87,433,421 ) PlayStation 5 - 203,216 ( 9,336,682 ) Xbox Series X|S - 139,946 ( 5,556,055 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,197 ( 115,732,376 ) Xbox One - 12,890 ( 50,165,948 ) 3DS - 611 ( 75,936,254 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 139,500 Xbox Series X|S - 91,927 PlayStation 5 - 74,270 PlayStation 4 - 11,582 Xbox One - 9,482 3DS - 63

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,253 PlayStation 5 - 86,026 Xbox Series X|S - 30,494 PlayStation 4 - 13,701 Xbox One - 2,678 3DS - 73 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,334 PlayStation 5 - 38058 Xbox Series X|S - 13,731 PlayStation 4 - 2,141 Xbox One - 423 3DS - 466

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,019 PlayStation 5 - 4,862 Xbox Series X|S - 3,794 PlayStation 4 - 773 Xbox One - 307 3DS - 9

