Tales of Arise Dev Diary Discusses the Battle System and Characters - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the second developer diary for Tales of Arise. It discusses the game's battle system and characters with producer Yusuke Tomizawa, director Hirokazu Kagawa, and art director Minoru Iwamoto.

View the developer diary below:

Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

