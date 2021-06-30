Weird Gaming News, June 2021 - Article

/ 214 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A small selection of snippets this month, but potentially some of the weirdest news I’ve ever covered; we have cats, and earlicking!

Real Life Effects When You Die in Rust

IFTTT – If This Then That - is a service that links your smart devices and apps together, so that they can respond to each other when something happens. Something like, say, an intruder in your base in Rust. Other less interesting uses include things like reminders to your phone if you add them to your Alexa to-do list.

The Rust+ app gives you alerts when you’re invaded, even if you’re not actually playing. It now has IFTTT integration, meaning you can link it to different smart devices in your house. So if you’re about to lose your base in a game that you’ve worked hard on, at least you can cry while a disco ball is spinning in your lounge. You can also apparently link buttons in game to trigger things in real life, like having your coffee maker start up.

Sources: IFTTT via PCGamer

Shao Khat

The voice actor behind Evil Emperor of Outworld, Shao Khan, from Mortal Kombat, has himself a new role! As a cat... in No More Heroes 3.

Voice actor Ike Amadi has also portrayed Jameson Locke in Halo, Prowler in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Knack in, uh, Knack.

Jeane the cat traditionally doesn’t say much, being a cat and all. Outside of text chatting, she has a single line of spoken dialogue at the end of No More Heroes 2.

Sources: Nintendo Treehouse via Kotaku

Final Fantasy IX Animated Series Aimed at Kids in the Works

I mean the headline sums it up really - not much has been said about the series at all besides that. There’s no release window or casting details, just a brief press release that says it will be “an adaptation of the timeless classic”. Which sounds like it might follow the same plot as the game.

The team behind the animated series is Cyber Group Studios, which also made the animated series for Mini Ninjas. That, it must be said, was not a timeless classic, unlike Final Fantasy IX, but it was fun none the less.

What is particularly odd about this is that Final Fantasy IX was released over 20 years ago, which is actually quite a long time for it to suddenly be revived as an animated series aimed at kids.

Sources: Cyber Group Studios via: Inverse

No Earlicking on Twitch

Now bear with me on this one - my knowledge of earlicking only goes so deep. The ASMR section of Twitch was at one point full of earlicking videos, before two popular streamers - IndieFoxx and Amouranth - were hit with bans for performing the acts.

Amouranth has previously faced demonetization for her countless hot tub and pool party videos, because they weren’t advertiser friendly. That was until the staff at Twitch decided it was great content after all and added a whole new category for pools, hot tubs, and beaches (but no sewers, alas, for us poor people).

It seems earlicking ASMR streams performed in yoga pants are a step too far for the staff at Twitch... for the time being at least. But Amouranth has apparently pulled in a bunch of new subscribers on her Only Fans since the ban, so that’s nice.

Hit that yeet if you want to see me in yoga pants licking fake ears or whatever.

Source: PCGamer

So That’s What Diddy Was Pointing At!

A popular Facebook page, Diddy Kong pointing at an unknown object with his hat on backwards made headlines this week when the admin revealed he’s moving house. To celebrate, a friend gave him a unique gift - a one cent coin with Diddy Kong microscopically engraved onto Abe Lincoln’s shoulder.

How exactly did they manage this? They used a technique called Ion Milling.

It’s not the worst way to use fancy equipment (I’ve been in a long discussion about using the wind tunnel at my local university to test which is more aerodynamic - a burger or a burrito).

Source: Nintendo Life

I hope you enjoyed this Diddy round up. Who knows what joys July will bring us, but in the meantime you can check out May’s weird news here. It had everything from naked bananas to a council complaint about Mario-style plant pots.

More Articles