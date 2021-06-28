Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Once Again Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 501 Views
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 24, 2021, according to SELL.
Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has re-entered the top five in second place place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from second to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Resident Evil Village
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Metro Exodus: Complete Edition
- FIFA 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 4
- FIFA 21
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Miitopia
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2021
