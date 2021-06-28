FIFA 21 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Top the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) is in first place on the Italian charts for Week 24, 2021, which ended June 20, 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) is in second place. Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) is in third place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is in fourth. Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top five.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 24, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)* Miitopia (NS)*

*Retail sales only

