GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up from second to first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 20, 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart after debuting in first last week drops to second place. FIFA 21 and Metro: Last Light Redux have re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops one spot to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Metro: Last Light Redux Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tekken 7 NBA 2K21 God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

