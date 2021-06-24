Switch Sales Top 87 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 6-12 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 384,665 units sold for the week ending June 12, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 87.10 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 193,363 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.19 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,645 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.45 million units. The Xbox Series X|S launched in China on June 10, which caused the bump in sales for the week.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,330 units, the Xbox One sold 13,408 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 543 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 27,151 units (7.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 152,606 (-84.8%), the Xbox One is down 47,654 units (-78.0%), and the 3DS is down 7,713 units (-93.4%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 384,665 ( 87,101,315 ) PlayStation 5 - 193,363 ( 9,193,466 ) Xbox Series X|S - 121,645 ( 5,452,109 ) PlayStation 4 - 27,330 ( 115,704,179 ) Xbox One - 13,408 ( 50,153,058 ) 3DS - 543 ( 75,935,643 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 145,493 PlayStation 5 - 71,093 Xbox Series X|S - 62,351 PlayStation 4 - 10,561 Xbox One - 9,823 3DS - 76

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 108,876 PlayStation 5 - 77,092 Xbox Series X|S - 31,216 PlayStation 4 - 13,445 Xbox One - 2,820 3DS - 79 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 113,093 PlayStation 5 - 39,824 Xbox Series X|S - 23,806 PlayStation 4 - 2,617 Xbox One - 446 3DS - 379

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,403 PlayStation 5 - 5,354 Xbox Series X|S - 4,272 PlayStation 4 - 707 Xbox One - 319 3DS - 9

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

