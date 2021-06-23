Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Arrives on XSX|S and Xbox One on July 1 for Game Pass Ultimate Users - News

Developer Digital Eclipse announced Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on July 1 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. It will launch on July 15 for everyone else as a free-to-play title.

The Tune Squad faces the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat ’em up!

Back in December 2020, Xbox called all gamers, Space Jam fans and coding enthusiasts to submit their ideas for the new Space Jam: A New Legacy game available first with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. After reviewing submissions from around the world, Xbox and the Digital Eclipse development team selected the ideas and game concepts from two lucky winners, whose ideas have come to life in one of the looniest arcade style challenges around:

As part of his scheme to become an all-powerful digital force, a rogue artificial intelligence named Al-G Rhythm has trapped basketball champion and global icon LeBron James inside the Warner Bros. server.

While plotting to have his Goon Squad square off against LeBron and the Tune Squad in a high-stakes, high-tech basketball game, Al-G locks himself away in a hidden area of cyberspace.

If LeBron, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny can find all three pieces of the “Legacy Code,” they can use it to open up Al-G’s secret lair. But standing in their way is the rogue AI’s robot army… and members of the Goon Squad, The Brow and White Mamba.

Put the hurt on Al-G’s army in this classic 2D brawler, using collectible cards to enlist help from other Tune Squad players. Will the Tune Squad’s teamwork be enough to stop Al-G Rhythm’s plans?

