Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sales Increase in Week Two on the UK Charts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 19, 2021.

Sales for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart actually increased in its second week by two percent. This rarely happens as games regularly drop by 60 to 70 percent in week two. An increase in sales in the second week usually only happen for more casual games like Just Dance.

Minecraft Dungeons shot up the charts to second place due to the Nintendo Switch version being discounted at UK retailer Curry's to £13. Sales for the game jumped 758 percent with the Switch accounting for 96 percent of the sales.

FIFA 21 drops to third even though sales increased 21 percent. Mario kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth with sales up 47 percent while Resident Evil Village is in fifth with sales up 59 percent mainly due to the PlayStation 5 version.

Forza Horizon 4 raced up the charts to 22nd place as sales increased 480 percent week-on-week following the positive reveal of Forza Horizon 5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Minecraft Dungeons FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Resident Evil Village Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

