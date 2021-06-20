Starfield Teaser Was 'Entirely In-Game' and Didn't Use Any Cinematic Tools - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 941 Views
Bethesda Game Studio during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase debuted a teaser trailer for the upcoming game, Starfield. The developer's senior lighting artist Keith Beltramini via his ArtStation profile said the trailer was in-game and did not use any cinematic tools.
"I created the lighting for the 2021 teaser trailer of Starfield," said Beltramini. "Using our own Creation Engine 2, we created this entirely in game without any cinematic tools. Working closely with director, Istvan Pely, I assisted in art direction for anything lighting and mood relate."
Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
You can view the teaser trailer below:
Beltramini also posted high resolution screenshots from the trailer in his ArtStation profile, which can be viewed below:
I really don't know why some people thought this wasn't in-engine, you can even see some pop-in which clearly wouldn't happen in a CG trailer. Everything shown is within the capabilities of Xbox Series X, let alone the latest gaming PC's. This is an Xbox Series/PC only game, no Xbox One holding things back. It's on an all-new build of the Creation engine that has been gutted and rebuilt from the ground up. Bethesda has roughly quadrupled in size since Fallout 4 released, and many of those new hires were for the graphics team. This is their first new IP in 25 years, of course they were going to go all out and put their best foot forward.
Is it a new engine built from ground up or just a modified engine? Part of me feels it's modified, because the animation seems the same, as does the baked lighting making it look like a valve game.
Here is what Todd Howard had to say about Creation Engine 2 last year:
"We too will acknowledge it needs more work than it has in previous times," Howard replied, "and we do that between generations - and we've been doing it. I can say that the engine work started a while ago.”
"We have more people doing engine work now, by a factor of five, probably than we've ever had," Howard explained. "So the overhaul in our engine is the largest we've probably ever had, maybe larger than Morrowind to Oblivion."
“There are things we do that we still like. The way we build our worlds, the way people can mod it – these are things that I think are fundamentally good about our tech stack. But from rendering to animation to pathing to procedural generation – I don't want to say everything, but it's a significant, significant overhaul.
"It's taken us longer than we would have liked, but it's going to power what we're doing with Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, and when people see the result, they'll hopefully be as happy as we are with what's on the screen, but also in how we can go about making our games."
Daubt the console versions will look this good and crisp however.. the PC version can potentially nail this.
Why not? Look how amazing death stranding looks on base ps4, running on 2012 hardware. The graphics and lighting here isn't mindblowing, I expect the series s to be able to run this in 60fps.
Also doesn't say this in engine showcase ran on an Xbox Series X, for all we know this has been rendered by a device costing ten times as much.
How graphically demanding do you think Bethesda Game Studios games are? lol if this was being built by Unreal Engine 5, then I would have some concerns. It's definitely a next-gen upgrade to the engine, but Creation Engine has never been overly demanding. Plus Series X is the most powerful console, so I highly doubt it'll have too much of an issue. Series S is a different story though.
Net Immerse engine which powered Morrowind was one of the most technically impressive games back when it released, especially with the shader model 1.4 water.
More impressively it ran on the OG Xbox.
Oblivion... Which used Gamebryo which was an extension of Net Immerse was also breaking ground on visual quality back in the day, the draw distances and scope of that game was pushing new ground.
Then Bethesda saw how lucrative console games were... And took the Net Immerse turned Gamebryo turned Creation engine and released Skyrim, which targeted 7th gen platforms... Which didn't push the technology barrier like past games, but it was still a great game regardless.
Creation Engine got refined over time for Fallout... And now it looks like a overhaul for Starfield and likely Elder Scrolls 6.
Yay.
But fundamentally it's all still based on those Net Immerse engine fundamentals. - You would be surprising how historically demanding Bethesda games were... It's only since Skyrim that they aren't pushing technology like they used to.
Morrowind released in 2002 for example could have Tessellation, which didn't became a standard hardware feature in consoles until 2013.
That doesn't rule out custom enhancement being done by hand , its not uncommon for a scenario where in a trailer / scene the lighting and animation to name two common display elements are further polished by being tweaked by hand to further ensure it presents well and also depending on the importance designated to a particular presentation also not that not uncommon for it to be personally handled by the studios/games leading exponents in those fields.
The trailer itself says "Alpha in-game footage" if anything, the game will look a lot better than what it does at release. I'm not expecting an Unreal Engine 5-esque graphical showcase as BGS games have never been all about the graphics, but if they're confident enough to call it Creation Engine 2, indicating a next-gen upgrade to the engine, then I'm sure it'll look good enough. As long as that BGS flavor is there, people will love it.
while you may be right , work in progress designations like alpha in game footage and not representative of final product disclaimers seen at the end of trailers and demo's are the norm regardless of the quality, even naughty dog who trailers have be both lauded for how good they looked and also criticised for being over produced come with disclaimers, also I'm not saying it isn't that good or can't be better just that trailers are effectively adverts aimed at highlighting the subject in a manner that helps sell the product my point wasn't about the quality it was to say taking him at is word that it was done without post processing doesn't rule out a hands on approach and most certainly would have been at the very least heavily
edited .
So all my waffle comes down too is don't put all your faith in trailers unless it's a movie that you don't want to watch all the way through but want to see all the good bits.
Well this is on PC, like just about all of them are. Consoles are used to downgrades.
Consoles of the past were using gpu/apu well past their date, not on par with pc high end set up at the time. That changed with the ps5/series x.
hahahaha! hopefully no downgrades,
bethesda doesn't boast great graphics what makes them think they can pull this one off now?
You've clearly never played a Bethesda game if you think the people that play their singleplayer open-world RPG's BGS is known for care most about graphics lol