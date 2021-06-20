Starfield Teaser Was 'Entirely In-Game' and Didn't Use Any Cinematic Tools - News

Bethesda Game Studio during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase debuted a teaser trailer for the upcoming game, Starfield. The developer's senior lighting artist Keith Beltramini via his ArtStation profile said the trailer was in-game and did not use any cinematic tools.

"I created the lighting for the 2021 teaser trailer of Starfield," said Beltramini. "Using our own Creation Engine 2, we created this entirely in game without any cinematic tools. Working closely with director, Istvan Pely, I assisted in art direction for anything lighting and mood relate."

Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

You can view the teaser trailer below:

Beltramini also posted high resolution screenshots from the trailer in his ArtStation profile, which can be viewed below:

