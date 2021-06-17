PS5 Sales Top 9 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 30-June 5 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,438 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 392,790 units sold for the week ending June 5, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 86.72 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 199,629 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.00 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 112,864 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.33 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 29,667 units, the Xbox One sold 13,767 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 508 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 21,076 units (5.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 150,358 (-83.5%), the Xbox One is down 51,252 units (-78.8%), and the 3DS is down 7,471 units (-93.6%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 392,790 (86,716,650)
- PlayStation 5 - 199,629 (9,000,103)
- Xbox Series X|S - 112,864 (5,330,164)
- PlayStation 4 - 29,667 (115,676,809)
- Xbox One - 13,767 (50,139,650)
- 3DS - 508 (75,935,100)
- Switch - 142,923
- PlayStation 5 - 73,232
- Xbox Series X|S - 65,866
- PlayStation 4 - 10,682
- Xbox One - 10,028
- 3DS - 80
- Switch - 96,882
- PlayStation 5 - 82,852
- Xbox Series X|S - 33,929
- PlayStation 4 - 13,850
- Xbox One - 2,928
- 3DS - 83
- Switch - 133,275
- PlayStation 5 - 38,269
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,246
- PlayStation 4 - 4,357
- Xbox One - 467
- 3DS - 336
- Switch - 17,413
- PlayStation 5 - 6,389
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,267
- PlayStation 4 - 824
- Xbox One - 358
- 3DS - 9
