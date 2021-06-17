PS5 Sales Top 9 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 30-June 5 - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 392,790 units sold for the week ending June 5, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 86.72 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 199,629 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.00 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 112,864 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.33 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 29,667 units, the Xbox One sold 13,767 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 508 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 21,076 units (5.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 150,358 (-83.5%), the Xbox One is down 51,252 units (-78.8%), and the 3DS is down 7,471 units (-93.6%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 392,790 ( 86,716,650 ) PlayStation 5 - 199,629 ( 9,000,103 ) Xbox Series X|S - 112,864 ( 5,330,164 ) PlayStation 4 - 29,667 ( 115,676,809 ) Xbox One - 13,767 ( 50,139,650 ) 3DS - 508 ( 75,935,100 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 142,923 PlayStation 5 - 73,232 Xbox Series X|S - 65,866 PlayStation 4 - 10,682 Xbox One - 10,028 3DS - 80

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 96,882 PlayStation 5 - 82,852 Xbox Series X|S - 33,929 PlayStation 4 - 13,850 Xbox One - 2,928 3DS - 83 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 133,275 PlayStation 5 - 38,269 Xbox Series X|S - 9,246 PlayStation 4 - 4,357 Xbox One - 467 3DS - 336

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,413 PlayStation 5 - 6,389 Xbox Series X|S - 4,267 PlayStation 4 - 824 Xbox One - 358 3DS - 9

