Judgment Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

/ 308 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Judgment has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Judgment originally launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2018 and worldwide in June 2019. It launched in April 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia.

Lost Judgment is a sequel to Judgment and will launch worldwide on September 24 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles