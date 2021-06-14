Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 190 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (PS4) has topped the French charts in week 22, 2021, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up from third to second place, while Miitopia (NS) drops to third. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil Village Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PS4 FIFA 21 Biomutant Resident Evil Village

Xbox One Biomutant FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Ring Fit Adventure Miitopia Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Super Mario 3D Land Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Pro Cycling Manager 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles