NBA 2K21 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 174 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

NBA 2K21 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 23, 2021, which ended June 6, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up from third to second place, while FIFA 21 (PS4) drops from second to third place. Minecraft (NS)* jumps from seventh to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has re-entered the charts in fifth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 22, 2021:

NBA 2K21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Minecraft (NS)* Ring Fit Adventure (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Miitopia (NS)* Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles