Rocksmith+ is a Subscription Service to Help You Learn How to Play Guitar - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft during its Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase announced subscription-based service, Rocksmith+. The closed beta will go live later today and will be available this summer for PC, and for consoles in Fall 2021.

View the launch trailer below:

View an interview with the producer below:

Here is an overview of the service:

Learn to play acoustic, electric, or bass guitar with Rocksmith+, the only subscription service that offers interactive music learning using official song masters and personalized real-time feedback. Rocksmith+ has been built upon the proven Rocksmith method which has helped almost 5 million people learn how to play guitar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles