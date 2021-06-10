The Falconeer Dev: Xbox Series S is 'A Really Great Bit of Kit' - News

Microsoft started the latest generation of video game consoles by releasing two consoles with different specs - the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Some believe having a weaker console in the Xbox Series S will hold back the Xbox Series X, while others think this isn't the case.

The Falconeer developer Tomas Sala an in interview with GamingBolt shared his thoughts on the Xbox Series S and said it is "a really great bit of kit" and it "looks capable of doing everything its big brother does, just less of it."

"And with some simple math one can see the jump from 1080p to 2160p is one of at least a factor of 4. So would a Series S be able to take a big AAA mid generation title and run it at 1080p or 1440p? I’d say that is highly likely," he added.

"From my experience, Microsoft has put its money where its mouth is and delivered that promise in the Series S," said Sala.

"And I suspect many households will see it as a great alternative for a kids room console, with an Xbox Series X on the big living room TV. Coupled with Game Pass and all the cross generational stuff Microsoft is doing, you can see how solid a strategy that is. Well, at least from our perspective at the beginning of this console cycle."

The Falconeer is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5.

