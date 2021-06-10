By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 23-29

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 831 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 367,385 units sold for the week ending May 29, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 86.33 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 256,156 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 119,049 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.22 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 32,808 units, the Xbox One sold 14,564 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 612 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 49,806 units (11.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 126,114 (-79.4%), the Xbox One is down 57,026 units (-79.7%), and the 3DS is down 7,402 units (-92.4%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 367,385 (86,325,310)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 256,156 (8,803,268)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 119,049 (5,218,783)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 32,808 (115,647,633)
  5. Xbox One - 14,564 (50,126,143)
  6. 3DS - 612 (75,934,592)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 147,669
  2. PlayStation 5 - 80,737
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 67,780
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,213
  5. Xbox One - 10,369
  6. 3DS - 85
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. PlayStation 5 - 106,177
  2. Switch - 93,523
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 37,242
  4. PlayStation 4 - 16,176
  5. Xbox One - 3,317
  6. 3DS - 90
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 108,780
  2. PlayStation 5 - 62,853
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 9,760
  4. PlayStation 4 - 4,595
  5. Xbox One - 520
  6. 3DS - 428
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 17,413
  2. PlayStation 5 - 6,389
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,267
  4. PlayStation 4 - 824
  5. Xbox One - 358
  6. 3DS - 9

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Juanita (2 hours ago)

The PS5 roxx.

  • +1
Tridrakious (1 hour ago)

This is incredible. Just continuing to show a very healthy games industry.

  • 0
Signalstar (2 hours ago)

Switch 86 million this week. PS5 9 million next week.

  • 0