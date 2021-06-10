PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 23-29 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 367,385 units sold for the week ending May 29, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 86.33 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 256,156 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 119,049 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.22 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 32,808 units, the Xbox One sold 14,564 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 612 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 49,806 units (11.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down 126,114 (-79.4%), the Xbox One is down 57,026 units (-79.7%), and the 3DS is down 7,402 units (-92.4%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 367,385 ( 86,325,310 ) PlayStation 5 - 256,156 ( 8,803,268 ) Xbox Series X|S - 119,049 ( 5,218,783 ) PlayStation 4 - 32,808 ( 115,647,633 ) Xbox One - 14,564 ( 50,126,143 ) 3DS - 612 ( 75,934,592 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 147,669 PlayStation 5 - 80,737 Xbox Series X|S - 67,780 PlayStation 4 - 11,213 Xbox One - 10,369 3DS - 85

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 106,177 Switch - 93,523 Xbox Series X|S - 37,242 PlayStation 4 - 16,176 Xbox One - 3,317 3DS - 90 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 108,780 PlayStation 5 - 62,853 Xbox Series X|S - 9,760 PlayStation 4 - 4,595 Xbox One - 520 3DS - 428

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,413 PlayStation 5 - 6,389 Xbox Series X|S - 4,267 PlayStation 4 - 824 Xbox One - 358 3DS - 9

