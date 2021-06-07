Terra Nil is a Reverse City Builder About Ecosystem Reconstruction, Announced for PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives have announced reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction, Terra Nil, for PC via Steam. A release date was not revealed.

Terra Nil, from eco-warriors Free Lives (Broforce) and recycled publisher Devolver Digital, presents players with the task of environmental rejuvenation.

The Phases of Wasteland Reclamation – Begin with the water system, slowly purify the soil, and cultivate pioneer greenery. Embark on more ambitious tasks, restore biodiversity, fix the climate, introduce wildlife, and finally recycle all the structures you used to get there, leaving the environment pristine.

– Begin with the water system, slowly purify the soil, and cultivate pioneer greenery. Embark on more ambitious tasks, restore biodiversity, fix the climate, introduce wildlife, and finally recycle all the structures you used to get there, leaving the environment pristine. Unique, procedurally Generated Maps – Each region of the game has its own flavor and procedural generation palette. Yet even within a region, no two playthroughs will be the same.

– Each region of the game has its own flavor and procedural generation palette. Yet even within a region, no two playthroughs will be the same. Picturesque Landscapes – Navigate sprawling, verdant, hand-painted environments where everything but the rocks move and breathe. A meditative soundtrack and stunning audio palette will accompany your efforts.

