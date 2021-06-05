Lost Epic Out Now in Steam Early Access - News

/ 129 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer oneoreight and developer Team Earth Wars announced Lost Epic is now available for PC via Steam Early Access. It is discounted by 15 percent to $16.99 until June 12.

The Steam Early Access version includes two of the six regions that will be in the final relase, some of the quests, over 30 weapons and skills, over 100 "Gospels," and various materials and items.

View the Steam Early Access gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:



The latest title from the Earth Wars team is here. The team’s previous game Earth Wars has over 300,000 downloads.

Lost Epic is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG about a war between gods and humanity. The player becomes the deity-defying knight, God Slayer, and explores the world known as Sanctum to bring the Pantheon of Six to their knees.

Key Features:

Fast-paced action-packed battles.

A huge range of character progression.

A multitude of upgradeable weapons.

Memorable side-stories from unique NPCs.

A world full of diverse biomes and gimmicks.

Main Illustrator

Namie is an illustrator from Australia. Has done artwork for Fate/Grand Order, Azur Lane, and Arknights. Character design for The Farthest Library in the Mirror, etc.

Developer

Team Earth Wars is the production team from Earth Wars, which was released in 2015 and ported to many platforms. Earth Wars is a stylish fast-paced 2D action RPG. The user friendly interface and the hack and slash style replayability was praised by hardcore gamers resulting in 300,000 downloads.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles