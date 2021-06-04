Sniper Elite VR Launches July 8 for PlayStation VR, SteanVR, and Oculus - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Rebellion and developers Just add Water and Coatsink announced the virtual reality shooter, Sniper Elite VR, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR, SteamVR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest on July 8.

"Rebellion, in partnership with Just Add Water and Coatsink, brings you a brand new addition to our multi-million selling Sniper Elite series," Rebellion Assistant Head of Design Steve Bristow told the PlayStation Blog.

"You will experience a powerful World War II story through the eyes of an Italian Partisan, rising with your brothers and sisters to protect your homeland from the fascist forces that threaten to destroy your homeland.

"We’ve designed Sniper Elite VR from the ground up as a VR exclusive game that retains the authenticity that the title is famous for and delivers a new perspective on our critically acclaimed sniping and stealth mechanics."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

One bullet can change the course of a war…

Southern Italy, 1943. Fascist forces occupy your homeland. Using stealth, authentic weaponry, and your skilled marksmanship as an elite sniper, fight for the Italian Resistance in this exhilarating first-person shooter.

HEART-POUNDING GUNPLAY – Grab your rifle, gaze down the scope and take aim, as realistic ballistics and immersive weapon interactions bring a whole new dimension to this intense sniping simulation

EXCLUSIVE CAMPAIGN – Take on a new explosive stand-alone campaign with 18 replayable missions and hours of thrilling gameplay

FREE MOVEMENT – Use stealth and cunning to distract and outmanoeuvre enemy troops and vehicles across levels packed with tactical possibilities

AUTHENTIC WW2 WEAPONS – Experience the firepower of historically accurate WW2 weaponry, with an armoury of rifles, SMGs, pistols, shotguns, grenades & explosives

VISCERAL X-RAY KILL-CAM – Witness the devastating effect of your shot as Sniper Elite’s signature kill-cam returns, rebuilt for VR

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles