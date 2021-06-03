Biomutant Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 71,148, PS5 Sells 39,324 - Sales

Miitopia (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 34,451 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 30, 2021.

Biomutant (PS4) has debuted in second with sales of 24,596 units.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) is in third place with sales of 23,932 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 14,057 units. Rune Factory 5 (NS) is in fifth with sales of 12,903 units. Minecraft (NS) is in sixth with sales of 11,635 units.

There are eight games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10 and two for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,148 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 39,324 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,562 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 547 units, and the 3DS sold 425 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 34,451 (107,176) [PS4] Biomutant (THQ Nordic, 05/25/21) – 24,596 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 23,932 (2,225,801) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 14,057 (2,600,834) [NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous, 05/20/21) – 12,903 (115,756) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,635 (1,971,879) [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 05/08/21) – 10,584 (173,132) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,290 (2,202,018) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,665 (3,852,865) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,587 (757,936)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 49,090 (16,168,420) PlayStation 5 – 33,566 (652,565) Switch Lite – 22,058 (3,849,858) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,758 (129,485) PlayStation 4 – 2,562 (7,788,225) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 425 (1,164,883) Xbox Series X – 391 (33,657) Xbox Series S – 156 (11,846)

