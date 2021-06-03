Devolver Digital E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 12 - News

Devolver Digital via Twitter announced it will host its E3 2021 press conference on June 12.

A specific time and other details on the showcase were not announced.

The future begins again on June 12. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

