Tencent Shutting Down Call of Duty Online in China

Tencent announced it will be shutting down the free-to-play game, Call of Duty Online, in China on August 31, 2021. The news was spotted by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad.

The game launched exclusively in China in 2015 and was fairly successful. However, "declining revenue and lack of renewal from Activision will see the game close," said Ahmad.

Tencent will be pushing players to move over to Call of Duty Mobile, which has seen over 500 million downloads worldwide.

Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegr in a recent earnings call revealed that Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for this year's Call of Duty game, which is scheduled to launch in Fall 2021.

"In particular, we are very excited for this year’s premium Call of Duty release," said Alegre at the time. "Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release."

Sledgehammer Games developed 2017's Call of Duty: WWII and 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The studio also co-developed 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward and assisted with 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

