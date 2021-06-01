Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Arrives June 9 - News

Sega announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch worldwide on June 9.

In North America the game will be available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In Japan it will be available for the Nintendo Switch via the cloud, PlayStation 4, and PC.

View a trailer of the game below:

