The Outer Worlds Sales Top 3 Million Units Sold, Microsoft to Publish Future Releases - Sales

Take Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in a financial earnings call with investors revealed Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds has sold over three million units to date.

Private Division, who is a subsidiary of Take-Two, published The Outer Worlds as a deal was worked out before developer Obsidian was acquired by Microsoft in 2018. Private Division has now confirmed that any future releases in the The Outer Worlds IP will be published by Microsoft and Obsidian.

"Moving forward, Obsidian and Microsoft will be publishing future iterations in the franchise, and we're absolutely thrilled to see where they take it," Private Division told Tweak Town’s PR/gaming editor Derek Strickland.

Strickland did point out that this does not confirmed The Outer Worlds 2 is in development.

To be clear this isn't a confirmation of The Outer Worlds 2



If there is a sequel, Private Division is just saying Microsoft and Obisian will be publishing it.



Private Division won't be publishing another Outer Worlds game. — Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) May 19, 2021

