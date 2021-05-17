Everwild Appears to Have Been in Development for Over 5 Years - News

posted 7 hours ago

Rare announced Everwild in November 2019 with a trailer showcasing the world and followed up with a second trailer in July 2020. Despite having two trailers, we don't know how the game will eventually play when it does launch.

It does appear the game has been in development at Rare for over five years. The LinkedIn page of lead narrative designer Dale Murchie mentions he has been working on the game since January 2016. This doesn't mean the game has been in full production this entire time.

The game was most likely in pre-production for a long while before it entered full development. Rare was busy developing Sea of Thieves, which launched in March 2018, and even now is still releasing new content for the game.

Everwild is currently in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Rare says the game will have "unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world."

