Resident Evil Village Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Resident Evil Village (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 18, 2021, which ended May 9, 2021. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second place.

New Pokemon Snap (NS) has remained in third place in its second week, while FIFSA 21 (PS4) dropped two spots to fourth place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in fifth place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from fourth to sixth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is up from eighth to seventh place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 17, 2021:

Resident Evil Village (PS5) - NEW Resident Evil Village (PS4) - NEW New Pokemon Snap (NS)* FIFA 21 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)* Minecraft (NS)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

