Ghostrunner 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 505 Games and Polish developer One More Level have announced a sequel to the first-person slash 'em up game, Ghostrunner, called Ghostrunner 2. The game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Digital Bros., the parent company of 505 Games, in a press release announced it will double its investment for the development of Ghostrunner 2, contributing an initial budget of €5 million.

"We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2," said co-CEO of Digital Bros. Raffaele Galante. "Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game.

"This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish videogame market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents. We will continue to pay close attention to the Polish market to constantly improve and expand our product portfolio with video games capable of satisfying the tastes of the entire gaming community."

The original Ghostrunner has sold over 600,000 units since its launch in October 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles