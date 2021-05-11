Assassin’s Creed Franchise Had Its Best Sales Year Ever in 2020 - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the Ubisoft earnings call earlier today announced the Assassin's Creed franchise had its best sales year ever in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021. Total revenue for the series was up 50 percent compared to the previous record that was set in the 2012 to 2013 fiscal year, which ended in March 2013.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla set a franchise record with more units sold in its first week than any other entry in the series.

Guillemot revealed that "Valhalla did a great job" and the Assassin's Creed "back catalogue was also extremely powerful."

Assassin’s Creed 3 still holds the record in terms of franchise unit sales during a launch quarter. However, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched later on November 10, 2020, while Assassin’s Creed 3 had launched on October 30, 2012. Assassin’s Creed 3 had shipped 12 million units by December 2012.

Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet added, "What we see with Assassin’s Creed is that we have a fantastic recipe and that’s why we decided to expand the post-launch programme to make it the biggest, longest, strongest that we have ever had on the franchise.

"So we are really going for a great transformation and building on the RPG recipe, and on strong playtime, so that’s what we see for the franchise as a focus in the short-term, notably in fiscal 22 and beyond, but also we are building a very strong rung-up for the next five years for that brand."

