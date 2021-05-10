Returnal Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts, New Pokemon Snap Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Returnal (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 17, 2021, which ended May 2, 2021.

New Pokemon Snap (NS) debuted in third place, while Total War: Rome Remastered (PC) debuted in sixth place.

FIFA 21 (PS4) shoots up four spots to take second place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from second to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) moves up four spots to take fifth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, one PlayStation 5 title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 17, 2021:

Returnal (PS5) - NEW FIFA 21 (PS4) New Pokemon Snap (NS)* - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Total War: Rome Remastered (PC) - NEW Ring Fit Adventures (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)*

*Retail sales only

