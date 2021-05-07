Nintendo President: Switch Production Affected by Chip Shortages - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call with investors via Nikkei has revealed Nintendo Switch production has been affected by the chip shortages that have severely limited the stock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"Due to the global shortage of semiconductor materials, we are not able to produce all the products we want to," said Furukawa. "We are doing everything we can, but there is an increasing sense of uncertainty about production plans.

"Our earnings forecast is based on the assumption that we will be able to secure parts and materials, and if the situation changes, we would like to respond by revising it."

Nintendo Switch lifetime shipments reached 84.59 million units as of March 31, 2021. Nintendo has forecasted it will ship 25.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

