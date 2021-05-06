Switch Shipments Reach 84.59 Million Units as of March 31 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2021. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 84.59 million units, while 587.12 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 4.73 million Switch units (+43.7% year-over-year) and 54.78 million Switch games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 2.10 million units shipped in the Americas, 1.16 million units in Japan, 0.87 million in Europe, and 0.60 million in the rest of the world.

For the 2021 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021, Nintendo shipped 28.83 million Switch units (+37.1% year-over-year).

Nintendo previously forecasted it will ship 25.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Nintendo reported net sales of ¥1,758.9 billion ($16.09 billion) and an operating profit of ¥640.6 billion ($5.86 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.10 million Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83 million Super Mario Party – 14.79 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.28 million Splatoon 2 – 12.21 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Ring Fit Adventure – 10.11 million Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.59 million Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 9.01 million Super Mario Maker 2 – 7.15 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 5.59 million (released February 12) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 5.49 million Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 3.14 million Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.12 million Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 3.07 million (excluding Japan) Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 2.04 million Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.52 million Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.27 million

