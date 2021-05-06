Switch Shipments Reach 84.59 Million Units as of March 31 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 500 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2021. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 84.59 million units, while 587.12 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter Nintendo shipped 4.73 million Switch units (+43.7% year-over-year) and 54.78 million Switch games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 2.10 million units shipped in the Americas, 1.16 million units in Japan, 0.87 million in Europe, and 0.60 million in the rest of the world.
For the 2021 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021, Nintendo shipped 28.83 million Switch units (+37.1% year-over-year).
Nintendo previously forecasted it will ship 25.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Nintendo reported net sales of ¥1,758.9 billion ($16.09 billion) and an operating profit of ¥640.6 billion ($5.86 billion).
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.10 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83 million
- Super Mario Party – 14.79 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 12.21 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 10.11 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.59 million
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 9.01 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 7.15 million
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 5.59 million (released February 12)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 5.49 million
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 3.14 million
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.12 million
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 3.07 million (excluding Japan)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 2.04 million
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.52 million
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.27 million
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow, Paper Mario Origami King is only a little bit away from passing Super Paper Mario as the greatest selling in the series. The game was definitely not as good as the original three, but it was far, far better than Sticker Star and Color Splash and it launched on a popular device (unlike Color Splash and TTYD).
It's in the range of PS2/DS. A pricecut hasn't even been given, so that can provide a huge boost. And a pro model can put it over the edge. People need to believe.
WOW! The Switch for sure will become the best selling Nintendo home console, and will pass the PS4 and Game Boy line by next year. But does it have the legs to pass the DS and PS2? Nintendo will really have to crank out some bomb software over the next couple of years for that to happen!