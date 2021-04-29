Switch Sells 461K, PS5 Sells 217K, XS Sells 98K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 11-17 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 916 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 460,823 units sold for the week ending April 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 83.94 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 216,833 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.76 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,251 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.67 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 45,556 units, the Xbox One sold 17,694 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 904 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 43,503 units (-8.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 431,392 284,173 (-86.2%), the Xbox One is down 121,187 units (-87.3%), and the 3DS is down 10,916 units (-92.4%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 460,823 (83,943,522)
- PlayStation 5 - 216,833 (7,763,924)
- Xbox Series X|S - 98,251 (4,668,388)
- PlayStation 4 - 45,556 (115,444,439)
- Xbox One - 17,694 (50,036,049)
- 3DS - 904 (75,930,286)
- Switch - 207,960
- PlayStation 5 - 88,117
- Xbox Series X|S - 57,616
- PlayStation 4 - 15,581
- Xbox One - 12,230
- 3DS - 191
- Nintendo Switch - 104,698
- PlayStation 5 - 82,890
- Xbox Series X|S - 29,362
- PlayStation 4 - 24,035
- Xbox One - 4,266
- 3DS - 213
- Switch - 128,345
- PlayStation 5 - 40,338
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,700
- PlayStation 4 - 4,881
- Xbox One - 690
- 3DS - 484
- Switch - 19,820
- PlayStation 5 - 5,488
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,573
- PlayStation 4 - 1,059
- Xbox One - 508
- 3DS - 16
