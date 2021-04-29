Switch Sells 461K, PS5 Sells 217K, XS Sells 98K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 11-17 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 460,823 units sold for the week ending April 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 83.94 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 216,833 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.76 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,251 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.67 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 45,556 units, the Xbox One sold 17,694 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 904 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 43,503 units (-8.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 431,392 284,173 (-86.2%), the Xbox One is down 121,187 units (-87.3%), and the 3DS is down 10,916 units (-92.4%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 460,823 ( 83,943,522 ) PlayStation 5 - 216,833 ( 7,763,924 ) Xbox Series X|S - 98,251 ( 4,668,388 ) PlayStation 4 - 45,556 ( 115,444,439 ) Xbox One - 17,694 ( 50,036,049 ) 3DS - 904 ( 75,930,286 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 207,960 PlayStation 5 - 88,117 Xbox Series X|S - 57,616 PlayStation 4 - 15,581 Xbox One - 12,230 3DS - 191

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 104,698 PlayStation 5 - 82,890 Xbox Series X|S - 29,362 PlayStation 4 - 24,035 Xbox One - 4,266 3DS - 213 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 128,345 PlayStation 5 - 40,338 Xbox Series X|S - 7,700 PlayStation 4 - 4,881 Xbox One - 690 3DS - 484

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 19,820 PlayStation 5 - 5,488 Xbox Series X|S - 3,573 PlayStation 4 - 1,059 Xbox One - 508 3DS - 16

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

