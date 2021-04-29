Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has once again topped the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 15th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while FIFA 21 remains in third place. Minecraft is up one spot to fourth place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons jumps up from seventh to fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 15, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario Party Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario 3D All-Stars Monster Hunter Rise Just Dance 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

