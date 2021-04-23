Oddventure is a JRPG, Headed to Switch and PC - News

Publisher Pineapple Works and developer Infamous Rabbit announced the JRPG, Oddventure, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Q3 2022. A demo is out now on Steam.

A Kickstarter campaign for the game will launch on May 6.

View a sizzle reel of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Oddventure is a JRPG where you play as Charlie—a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Your search for troublesome younger brother Bonzo is also looking for a way back home. The setting for Charlie’s misadventures is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land taken straight out of original Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales with a dark, Nietzschean twist.

Key Features:

Meaningful choices – EVERY decision matters, sometimes in the most unpredictable ways.

The friendly JRPG where nobody has to die… but can. In a horrible way.

Countless hidden secrets reference to pop culture and fairy tales.

Bitter-sweet comedy mixed with some coziness and dark humor.

Frog milk as a currency.

A life-changing gaming experience.

