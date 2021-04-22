Switch Sells 455K, PS5 Sells 200K, XS Sells 98K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 4-10 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,041 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 455,251 units sold for the week ending April 10, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 83.38 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 199,634 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.30 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,248 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.53 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 41,996 units, the Xbox One sold 17,654 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,147 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 130,581 units (-22.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 431,392 units (-91.1%), the Xbox One is down 115,837 units (-86.8%), and the 3DS is down 10,495 units (-90.2%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 455,251 (83,382,699)
- PlayStation 5 - 199,634 (7,295,621)
- Xbox Series X|S - 98,248 (4,525,737)
- PlayStation 4 - 41,996 (115,350,083)
- Xbox One - 17,654 (50,018,355)
- 3DS - 1,147 (75,929,382)
- Switch - 180,977
- PlayStation 5 - 81,742
- Xbox Series X|S - 56,321
- PlayStation 4 - 13,867
- Xbox One - 12,156
- 3DS - 237
- Nintendo Switch - 118,790
- PlayStation 5 - 81,669
- Xbox Series X|S - 30,402
- PlayStation 4 - 23,471
- Xbox One - 4,381
- 3DS - 246
- Switch - 135,866
- PlayStation 5 - 30,374
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,776
- PlayStation 4 - 3,702
- 3DS - 760
- Xbox One - 645
- Switch - 19,618
- PlayStation 5 - 5,849
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,749
- PlayStation 4 - 956
- Xbox One - 495
- 3DS - 19
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I guess that the switch now remains at 400k and then when pokémon snap comes back to 470k and then continue to stay at 400k
Everything down from a year ago. Was that the last time PS4 put up such strong numbers?
Taking a quick look at our PS4 estimates that is the highest PS4 sales we have for 2020. Following weeks for PS4 in 2020 are 329,729 for Apr 18, 295,380 for Apr 25, 239,997 for May 2, and 191,440 for May 9. The pandemic did wonders in boosting video game sales.
It is crazy how PS4 supply and Sony's willingness to pushed it collapsed later in the year.
Sony and Microsoft aren't just good enough to compete with Nintendo, not even together, man! This is crazy!
remember Sony and Microsoft having production issues.
- Holding Stocks for Golden Week in Japan.
Anyways, the OG model is still looking to be suffering from shortages till now (from famitsu sales).
"not good enough". 1st u need to consider that these new consoles are nowhere to be found on the market. Many of my friends, still wait their November preorder...