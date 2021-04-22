Switch Sells 455K, PS5 Sells 200K, XS Sells 98K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 4-10 - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 455,251 units sold for the week ending April 10, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 83.38 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 199,634 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.30 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,248 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.53 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 41,996 units, the Xbox One sold 17,654 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,147 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 130,581 units (-22.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 431,392 units (-91.1%), the Xbox One is down 115,837 units (-86.8%), and the 3DS is down 10,495 units (-90.2%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 455,251 ( 83,382,699 ) PlayStation 5 - 199,634 ( 7,295,621 ) Xbox Series X|S - 98,248 ( 4,525,737 ) PlayStation 4 - 41,996 ( 115,350,083 ) Xbox One - 17,654 ( 50,018,355 ) 3DS - 1,147 ( 75,929,382 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 180,977 PlayStation 5 - 81,742 Xbox Series X|S - 56,321 PlayStation 4 - 13,867 Xbox One - 12,156 3DS - 237

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 118,790 PlayStation 5 - 81,669 Xbox Series X|S - 30,402 PlayStation 4 - 23,471 Xbox One - 4,381 3DS - 246 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 135,866 PlayStation 5 - 30,374 Xbox Series X|S - 7,776 PlayStation 4 - 3,702 3DS - 760 Xbox One - 645

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 19,618 PlayStation 5 - 5,849 Xbox Series X|S - 3,749 PlayStation 4 - 956 Xbox One - 495 3DS - 19



