Respawn Announce Apex Legends Mobile

The Game Director on Apex Legends Chad Grenier has announced Apex Legends Mobile for iOS and Android.

The game has been designed for touchscreens, with controls that have been streamlined and optimized for smartphones. It is a new version of Apex Legends, however, it remains true to the original.

The first regional beta tests will start later this month. Only a few thousand players in India and the Philippines will be able to play the game at the start, but over the course of the year it will roll out to more regions and more players worldwide.

Read an FAQ on Apex Legends Mobile below:

When will Apex Legends Mobile become available in my region?

We’ll be steadily rolling out Apex Legends Mobile around the world in a series of tests. To start with, we’ll do a series of smaller closed beta tests in India and the Philippines.

The first of these begins Spring 2021, and will only be available on Android devices. As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas.

Will Apex Legends Mobile feature cross-play with other versions of the game?

Because Apex Legends Mobile is being built specially for mobile, it won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends.

Will Apex Legends Mobile be free-to-play?

Yep, like PC and console, Apex Legends Mobile is free-to-play* and never includes paid items that grant a gameplay advantage. Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.

Is the regular Apex Legends team also working on Apex Legends Mobile?

Yes! We've built a dedicated team here at Respawn filled with experts in mobile game development to lead the creation of Apex Legends Mobile, but it's a collaborative effort with our established Apex Legends team and other partners.

