PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch Sold 518,856 Units in Italy in 2020

posted 2 hours ago

The video game market in Italy grew 21.9 percent from €1.79 billion in 2019 to €2.18 billion in 2020, according to the annual report from IIDEA who compiles data from GSD, GameTrack, and App Annie.

Software accounted for 82 percent of the revenue generated, which is up 24.8 percent year-over-year to €1.78 billion. Digital games accounted for €799 million of the revenue (up 32.7 percent), while physical sales accounted for €284 million (down six percent), and mobile gaming €701 million (up 33.5 percent).

Hardware revenue increased 10.3 percent in 2020 to €395 million. €275 million of that figure was spent on consoles, while the remaining €120 million was spent on accessories and hybrid toys.

There were a total of 884,100 consoles sold in 2020 in Italy. This is down from 950,800 consoles sold in 2019. The Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sold a combined 518,856 units. No breakdown was provided of how well the three systems sold individually. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii sold a combined sold 300,592 units in 2020.

While we don't know if the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 sold better, users who own the Xbox Series X|S spend an average of 4.2 hours playing the console per week, while for the PlayStation 5 it is 3.3 hours.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were the most popular home consoles with a total of 4.2 million players in 2020, while there were 1.7 million Nintendo Switch players. 1.6 million people continue to play their PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. 1.9 million are also playing their 3DS. There are also 7.2 million PC players.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in Italy in 2020 (physical and digital figures included):

Position Title 1 FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts) 2 Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) 3 FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts) 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 5 The Last of Us Part II (Sony Interactive Entertaiment) 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision Blizzard) 8 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 9 NBA 2K20 (2K Sports) 10 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) 12 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang) 13 Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 14 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) 15 God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 16 Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) 17 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 18 Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 19 Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

Digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Anuman, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microsoft, Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Notable missing companies include Bethesda and Nintendo.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

