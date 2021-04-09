PS5 Was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in March, Xbox Series X|S Takes 2nd - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK for the second straight month in March, according to GfK's March 2021 report.

As previously reported the PS5 has now outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Sega Dreamcast in the UK.

There was new stock available of the Xbox Series X|S as well, which helped the console take second place to outsell the Nintendo Switch. While the Switch might have taken third place, its sales in 2021 are still up 13.6 percent over the first three months of 2020.

217,268 video game consoles (panel retail data, not upweighted) were sold in the UK in March, which covers the four-week period ending April 3, 2021. This is down 7.6 percent compared to March 2020. However, a year ago saw the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

There were over one million games sold in the UK in March 2021, which is down 20 percent year-over-year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game in March, followed by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury in second. Monster Hunter Rise was only available at the end of the month, but still managed to be the third best-selling game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes fourth place as its sales have been dependent on the stock of the PS5, despite the game also being available on the PS4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes fifth place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles:

Position Title 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 2 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) 3 Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) 4 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 5 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 6 Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo)) 7 FIFA 21 (EA) 8 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang) 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision 10 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 11 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 12 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 13 Minecraft Dungeons (Microsoft) 14 Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) 15 Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) 16 Just Dance 2021 (Ubisoft) 17 Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft) 18 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) 19 Pokémon Sword (Nintendo) 20 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

