Sony Says it was MLB's Decision to Bring MLB The Show 21 to Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 701 Views
It was announced last week that MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android on day one - April 20 - for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
A PlayStation representative in a statement to Inverse said the decision to release the once PlayStation exclusive to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass was done by MLB.
"As part of the goal for this year’s game, MLB decided to bring the franchise to more players and baseball fans," said the PlayStation representative.
"This decision provides a unique opportunity to further establish MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games."
Sony Interactive Entertainment when it renewed its license agreement with MLB in late 2019 had agreed to bring the baseball franchise to more platforms.
Xbox Game Pass as of December 31, 2020, had surpassed 18 million subscribers.
MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I mean that makes more sense than Sony giving Gamepass access to a game that they charge for on their systems...
I think the real question is does Sony approve of this or is MLB allowed to do whatever they please. If so, maybe MLB is more financially involved than we assume.
The IP is not from Sony, is from MLB. The announcement of being in more platforms was made in 2019.
While the IP is not from Sony, they have licensed it. But we've never seen the IP owner make a move like this.
Hence, for many years Sony seemingly paid for the license and they did whatever they wanted with MLB The Show (platform exclusive). Suddenly MLB has a lot of control. I can only assume Sony is okay with this because they benefit financially.
Well that sucks. I was actually hoping to see some sort of deal both ways between Sony and Microsoft.. (maybe even GamePass on Play Station consoles), it would have been amazing for Play Station users.
Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open...
Find out how HERE…….…._ http://www.works91.com
Licence holders like MLB have alot more interest in boosting their brand to large audience and probably don't really care that much about direct profits from game. Maybe they took an exclusive deal with Sony once when it was just seen as marginal monetization, but once they see it as tool for boosting engagement with entire brand, and they will want it everywhere possible.
You have no idea what 'profits' they are making from this deal and what Microsoft is giving them in exchange.
I don't, and I never made any claim as to the amounts in question.
But that doesn't speak to my broader point which isn't specific to MLB or MS.
I would bet the sports franchises charge a hefty sum to allow the use of their image.