The Lightbringer is a Puzzle Platformer, Announced for Switch and PC

Zordix Publishing and developer Rock Square Thunder have announced a poetic adventure / puzzle platformer, The Lightbringer, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. A release date was not revealed.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Lightbringer is a poetic adventure / puzzle platformer with light combat elements, set in a beautiful world claimed by a vile corruption. Guided by your sister’s spirit, you must prevail where she could not. Cleanse the corruption, become The Lightbringer.

The world is under siege by a malicious corruption, targeting the ancient monoliths that gave power and light to these lands. As the chosen one, you have the ability to harness pure light energy from the air, energy that will aid you in cleansing the monoliths to bring back their light.

Explore, jump and fight your way through each level while gathering light motes. Every level functions like its own little world, and you’ll need to venture off the beaten path to find enough to cleanse the level’s monolith.

You won’t go on this journey alone—your sister’s spirit will guide you on your quest. She tried to undertake the same journey as you, but disappeared somewhere along the way. Find your sister, cleanse the corruption, become The Lightbringer.

Key Features:



Old School Adventure – The Lightbringer draws a lot of inspiration from earlier Zelda games, and is all about invoking that feeling of wanting to explore every nook and cranny.

– The Lightbringer draws a lot of inspiration from earlier Zelda games, and is all about invoking that feeling of wanting to explore every nook and cranny. Semi-isometric Gameplay – With a rotatable camera in an isometric view, you’ll need to look at things from many different angles in order to find solutions to your obstacles. Remember: There’s often more than meets the eye…

– With a rotatable camera in an isometric view, you’ll need to look at things from many different angles in order to find solutions to your obstacles. Remember: There’s often more than meets the eye… A Poetic Journey – Your sister’s spirit guides your entire journey, narrating the gameplay entirely in verse.

– Your sister’s spirit guides your entire journey, narrating the gameplay entirely in verse. Hazardous Dungeons – Explore dark dungeons full of danger. Watch out for traps, secrets and that pesky slime!

