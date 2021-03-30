Observer: System Redux Adds Ray-Tracing on Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

The upgraded and expanded version of the psychological horror game, Observer: System Redux, released in November 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Developer Bloober Team has released update 1.4 for the game, which adds ray-tracing to the Xbox Series X|S and PC version of the game. It also enables the Windows Store on the PC version and adds a Dynamic Resolution option. The light and level streaming have been optimized and minor graphic issues have been fixed.

Observer: System Redux and The Medium will be getting a physical release in the near future, which will be published by Koch Media.

💻Engine Improvements:

* Ray Tracing enabled (XSX, XSS, PC) 👈

* Win Store enabled (PC Version)

* Dynamic Resolution option available

* Light and level streaming optimized

* Minor graphic issues fixed — Observer SR (@ObserverRedux) March 29, 2021

* Door leading to the room 210 should no longer be doubled

* In-game collectibles' menu shows the correct maximum number of patients' cards — Observer SR (@ObserverRedux) March 29, 2021

