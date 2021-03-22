The Medium and Observer: System Redux to Get Physical Release - News

Koch Media and developer Bloober Team have announced a publishing partnership. Koch Media will release physical editions of The Medium and Observer: System Redux.

"We are very excited to be able to work with our partners at Koch Media," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno. "It’s most important to us to listen to our fans and they did ask for a box release of our award-winning horror games."

Koch Media CEO Dr. Klemens Kundratitz added, "We are pleased to welcome Bloober Team as an exciting new publishing partner and will be thrilled to work with them on their growing game portfolio globally. The Medium as well as the award-winning Observer: System Redux. Both titles fit perfectly to our diversified games lineup."

Here is an overview of the two games:

The Medium

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features an innovative dual-reality gameplay, unique art style inspired by painter Zdzislaw Beksinski, and original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka. Players discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. They explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time, use their psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw—a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Observer: System Redux

Observer: System Redux is the definitive vision of the award-winning cyberpunk thriller, rebuilt and augmented for the next generation. The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires.

You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer.

